The Golden Valley girls basketball team beat West Ranch 53-40 on Friday at West Ranch to snap a 16-game Foothill League losing streak.

Serene Tyus led the Grizzlies (9-18 overall, 1-9 in Foothill) with 19 points.

Alexxys Banuelos had 13 points for Golden Valley. West Ranch’s Izzy Singer had 11 points, and Ashley Woodhouse had nine points.

Golden Valley had a 20-point run in a nine-minute span of the second and third quarters.

West Ranch finished the year 5-21 overall and 1-9 in Foothill.

Varsity boys soccer

Trinity 2, SCCS 1

The Knights defeated the Cardinals 2-1 on Friday night under the lights at College of the Canyons.

Drew Black and Nolan Kulp both scored in the first half to set up the senior night win.

With the win, the Knights (9-6-1 overall, 4-2 in Heritage) earned second place in the Heritage League, only losing two games to league champion Guidance Charter. Trinity also secured an automatic bid to playoffs as the second seed.