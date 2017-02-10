Tickets to taping of a popular television show and catered parties are featured on the list of items that will be on the auction block at the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The television taping package include tickets for two to a 2017-18 taping of Big Bang Theory, including an autographed cast photo and Warner Bros. Studio lot tour. A second television package which includes tickets for four to a taping of the CBS show, MOM, plus autographed photos, will be offered as a prize to one of the games available to guests at the dinner.

The party packages include dinner for 12 at Reyes Winery in Agua Dulce, including five wines to taste and food pairings with each wine. A second barbecue package from Rotary Club of SCV will accommodate 30 people at the winning bidder’s designated local venue, including tables and chairs from SCV Rentals and premium restrooms donated by Andy Gump.

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa has donated two separate getaway packages—one in Scottsdale, AZ, and the other in Rancho Mirage or Mission Hills. Both packages include a two-night stay and breakfast for two. The Scottsdale package will be offered for auction, and the Rancho Mirage or Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa stay will be yet another super prize for guests to win. Yet another vacation package includes one week in November at Cabo Azul Resort and Spa, including a limo ride to and from the airport. The two-bedroom condo sleeps six and offers a partial ocean or pool view.

Other auction items include a sports package of sporting events tickets and access to VIP facilities, dinner for two at Le Chene French Cuisine and a room for the night at the nearby Sierra Pelona Motel, a private plane ride from Agua Dulce to Goleta and lunch, theatre and restaurant packages, and a luxurious treatment for two at Balance Point Day Spa. A City of Santa Clarita package will include, Concerts in the Park and the SCV Cowboy Festival, and the five current City Council members have agreed to host a constituent buyer for lunch. There are also power lunches with elected officials in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

Other newly committed auction items include two tickets for a July 8 performance of Book of Mormon at the Pantages, and a $250 Larsen’s gift card. One lucky bidder will receive tickets for two to a number of local charitable events, including Taste of the Town, Sierra Pelona Wine Festival, Vine 2 Wine, The Wine Affair and Sunset in the Vineyard. Three performances at the SCV Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will include Crank up the Jazz on March 24, It’s Magic on April 9 and Bring It On: The Musical on April 29.

A number of premium sports packages and a foursome of golf at TPC, including lunch and a basket of golf goodies, are also offered. A Princess Cruise is being donated for auction.

Flights in two World War II planes and a children’s birthday party package at Nickelodeon have just been added to the list of items that will be on the auction block.

Auction Chair Lauren McGuire has confirmed that two WW II plane rides have been added – one in an open cockpit Stearmen training plane and another in a WW II AT-6 Texan. The unique items are expected to draw fierce bidding competition at the fund-raising event.

Also added to the auction list is a children’s birthday party package for ten, including a behind-the-scenes tour at Nickelodeon. There is also a two-hour chocolate candy class at Clarice’s.

Committee members also are working on additional items and, as usual, bidders will have the opportunity to bid on the head table for 2018 Celebrity Waiter dinner.

This year’s theme is Let the Music Play, and table sponsors are reserving their themes based on musicians, musical genres and more. Brian Koegle will serve as master of ceremonies, and this year’s event co-chairs are Vanessa Wilk and Tony Watson.

Auctioneer Curt Waite is working on a surprise game that will give all guests a chance to win a valuable prize. Dancing to a disk jockey, entertainment and waiter antics are all part of the evening.

Table sponsorships are available at levels ranging from $5,000, to $1,500, each seating 10 guests. Table sponsorships come with such perks as preferred table location, wine and other benefits, depending on sponsorship level. Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150, which includes a package of $50 in scrip for waiter ‘tips.’ Sponsors can provide their own “celebrity” waiter or request the committee to provide a waiter.

Online visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter/?fref=ts. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter .