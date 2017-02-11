Veterans and first responders risk their lives every day to make sure American communities stay safe. Veterans sacrifice a lot by being completely isolated from both reality and their family when serving.

Thus, any reminder of what they are fighting for means a lot to them.

This was the idea behind the 13th annual Hearts for Heroes day where around 200 people came out to make cards for troops, sheriffs, fire officials and paramedics—all the people who risk their lives on an daily basis.

“They’re so grateful and it’s so amazing,” said Castaic Resident Patti Ryan, a member of Prayer Angels for the Military.re

Prayer Angels for the Military organized the event with assistance from St. Clare Roman Catholic Church in Canyon Country, which is where the event was held on Saturday.

Many of the volunteers were thinking of family who had served in the military when making their cards, such as 9-year-old Lillian Leclair who was making cards with her sister and grandmother.

Leclair was introduced to the consequences of war at a young age when her Uncle, Matt Aston, was in the midst of the war in Iraq.

“Not all soldiers come home,” she said. “There were a lot of hard times and dangerous times.”

“They were close to the end of the line.”

She knows first-hand that people in the military don’t get to get to come home for Valentine’s Day.

“They don’t get times off until their time of war is done,” she said. “I’m happy because I get to honor people in need of it.”

The cards will be sent out primarily to people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley and all recipients are expected to get their cards by Valentine’s Day.