Three children were air-rescued after being separated from their mother across the wash near Henry Mayo Drive near Highway 126, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The call came in to officials at 4:53 p.m. on Saturday.

“Three children were on one side of the wash and the mother was on the other side and they couldn’t get across,” said Lt. Bryan Aguilera.

“The L.A. County Fire Department used an air ship to move the children to the other side of the wash.”

The incident occurred on the 27200 block of Henry Mayo Drive and it is unclear how the children ended up on the opposite side of the wash prior to law enforcement arrival.

No injuries were reported.