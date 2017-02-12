Tour Guide John Smith greets a group of visitors at William S. Hart Museum in Newhall on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

The spirit of the cowboy runs deep in 3-year-old Wyatt Newman and his family. His parents love the cowboy culture so much that they named their son after the famous Western, Wyatt Earp.

Thus, it only made sense that Newman’s parents, Scott Newman and Jennifer van Soelen, spent Sunday afternoon hiking to William S. Hart Museum in Newhall.

“We love the history of William S. Heart,” said van Soelen.

From left to right, Jennifer van Soelen, Wyatt Newman, 3, and Scott Newman hike to William S. Hart Museum in Newhall on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Scott has lived in the Santa Clarita Valley his whole life and even visited the museum when he was his son’s age.

Van Soelen moved to SCV 17 years ago and has been in love ever since.

“(It’s) kind of one of those towns that you don’t find so much in L.A. County any more, a little bit hokey cowboy town,” she said.

Tour Guide John Smith prepares a group for a tour of William S. Hart Museum in Newhall Sunday afternoon. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

They were happy for the weather to finally be clear enough for them to go out and enjoy it.

“We finally can get out of the house and get some of (Wyatt’s) wiggles out,” said van Soelen.

Jennifer van Soelen, right, washes off 3-year-old Wyatt Newman’s hands as Scott Newman watches over them at the William S. Hart Museum in Newhall on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.