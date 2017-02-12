The spirit of the cowboy runs deep in 3-year-old Wyatt Newman and his family. His parents love the cowboy culture so much that they named their son after the famous Western, Wyatt Earp.

Thus, it only made sense that Newman’s parents, Scott Newman and Jennifer van Soelen, spent Sunday afternoon hiking to William S. Hart Museum in Newhall.

“We love the history of William S. Heart,” said van Soelen.

Scott has lived in the Santa Clarita Valley his whole life and even visited the museum when he was his son’s age.

Van Soelen moved to SCV 17 years ago and has been in love ever since.

“(It’s) kind of one of those towns that you don’t find so much in L.A. County any more, a little bit hokey cowboy town,” she said.

They were happy for the weather to finally be clear enough for them to go out and enjoy it.

“We finally can get out of the house and get some of (Wyatt’s) wiggles out,” said van Soelen.