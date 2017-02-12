A man died late Saturday night after losing control while driving a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette and colliding into a dirt berm with a drainage ditch on Sierra Highway near Santa Clarita, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 11:54 p.m. after a solo male driver was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway when he lost control and skidded sideways across the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes resulting in a collision on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred between Sand Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road.

The collision is under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.