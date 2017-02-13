A Canyon Country man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested 51-year-old Michael Rodriguez on suspicion of indecent exposure and illegal entry to an occupied dwelling, a misdemeanor.

Under the California penal code, indecent exposure is described as: “Any person who exposes his person, or the private parts thereof, in any public place, or in any place where there are present other persons to be offended or annoyed.

Rodriguez was placed in custody at the local sheriff’s jail with bail set at $35,000.

He is scheduled to appear in the Santa Clarita Courthouse Tuesday, according to arrest documents maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

