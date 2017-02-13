It is the Santa Clarita equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame – and it’s now getting three more stars.

The annual Walk of Western Stars inductees, who will be officially honored during the city’s upcoming Cowboy Festival, were announced by the city on Monday. And the winners are …

Actor Bo Hopkins, and Andre and Renaud Veluzat, owners of the Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio.

Since 1981, the Walk of Western Stars has honored stars or significant contributors to Western film, television and radio. Inductees get bronze stars and terrazzo tiles stamped into Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Hopkins has more than 100 acting credits, with 34 of them being westerns – prominently, The Wild Bunch, directed by Sam Peckinpah.

In a non-western turn, Hopkins also appeared in American Graffiti, playing the leader of the Pharaohs gang.

The Veluzats grew up in Newhall, and now own Gene Autry’s Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio, home to an active movie, TV, video and commercial operation.

The unveiling ceremony for the city’s newest Western Stars will be held Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Newhall, between Market and 8th streets. It’s free and open to the public.

Hopkins and the Veluzats will appear in person at the ceremony.

The city announced that after the unveiling it plans a Walk of Western Stars Reception at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main Street, with hors d’oeuvres followed by a show that will include a montage of clips of the honorees, a short question and answer session with each inductee, and a live musical performance.

Tickets and other Cowboy Festival information are available at CowboyFestival.org.

