The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board is expected to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for its regular meeting to discuss board contracts, board policies and district proposals.

Members are planning to review the district’s Measure SA General Obligation Bonds 2015-16 Performance Audit conducted by Vicenti, Lloyd & Stutzman LLP.

According to the agenda item, the audit for the fiscal year found that the district acted in accordance with the requirements of Proposition 39 of the California Constitution for its expenditures on authorized bond projects.

“The results of our tests indicated that, in all significant respects, the District expended Measure SA proceeds for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, only for the specific projects developed by the District’s Governing Board, and approved by the voters,” Vicenti, Lloyd & Stutzman LLP audit read.

Two new Board Policy and Administrative Regulations are going to undergo a first reading by governing board members. The new policies deal with Lease-Leaseback Contracts and Debt Management.

An additional two Administrative Regulations, regarding Absences and Excuses and High School Graduation Requirements, are also expected to be reviewed for a second reading by the board.

Board Members are expected to approve a proposal Geolabs – Westlake Villageto provide Division of State Architect (DSA) Geological Inspection and Testing Services for Castaic High School’s Increment 2.

The proposal is recommended by district staff, Lundgren Management and Ruhnau Ruhnau Clarke and is expected to cost a total of $550,000.

The district is also expected to hear a Career Technical Education Update from Director of Career Technical Education Mariane Doyle, approve a resolution recognizing April 2-8 as Adult Education Week and amend the Governing Board Meeting Schedule to add a March 29, 2017 meeting.

Board members will not revisit the renewal of the Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences (AEALAS) charter until March 1, according to board minutes from the Feb. 1 meeting.

At the district’s meeting in March, staff members will present a report on the school’s charter to the board before it takes action on the petition for renewal.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve joint venture training agreement with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Los Angeles from Nov. 30, 2016 to June 30, 2107 for Valencia High School and West Ranch High School culinary arts programs

Approve School Accountability Report Cards for 2015-16 schoolyear

Hear School Site Report from Rancho Pico Junior High School Principal Erum Jones

Hear update on WiSH Education Foundation from Executive Director Amy Daniels

