A woman, believed homeless and living in her car, was found dead in the backseat of a car parked in a parking lot on Carl Boyer Drive Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station roped off an area around a white Kia in the parking lot near Babies “R” Us.

The grim discovery was made by someone who noticed that the car had remained on the lot for at least the last couple of days.

“We have the body of a female adult found in a car,” Dep. Curtis Foster told The Signal Tuesday shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We don’t know how long she’s been dead,” he said.

“I believe she is known to have stayed in her car. The car had not been moved in a couple of days.” Foster said. “She didn’t respond to any knocking (on the car window) this morning.”

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call.

“They determined she was deceased,” Foster said.

