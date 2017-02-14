A program to fund community services and arts projects in the city got a big financial boost from members of the Santa Clarita City Council this year.

The 2017 Community Services and Arts Grants program awarded an additional $30,000 in grants this year to distribute a total of $90,000 to 17 projects at the city council’s Jan. 24 meeting.

Applicants for the program applied for one of three grant categories: Santa Clarita Presents, Community Arts and Arts Organization Capacity. In total, 22 organizations and individuals applied for the grant program.

Before choosing recipients, the city formed a Grant Committee to determine funding categories, rate and review applications, and make final funding recommendations.

Members of this year’s Grant Committee included Councilmember Bob Kellar, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Chair Michael Cruz, Arts Commission Chair Patti Rasmussen, and a city staff member from the Community Development department, Administrative Services department, and the Economic Development division.

According to the Arts Commission, the grant committee selected “community benefit” as the primary focus when selecting grant recipients this year.

For each category, funding limits were set at up to $5,000 for the Community Arts, up to for the Arts Organizational Capacity and up to $7,500 for the Santa Clarita Presents, according to the Arts Commission agenda.

This year’s Arts Grants will support theater performances, musicals, choral groups, concerts, performing arts campus, arts enrichment programs and more.



Winners of the 2017 Arts Grants:

Santa Clarita Presents category:

Canyon Theatre Guild for a performance of a Broadway Musical

Escape Theatre for a performance of “Shrek, The Musical”

Grandeza Mexican Folk Ballet Co. for a performance of “Deciembre Mexico”

Santa Clarita Ballet Company Co. for its “Alice in Wonderland” contemporary ballet production

Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Inc. for its 2016-17 Concert Series

Community Arts category:

Major Impact Theater for audio visual equipment for live performances

Santa Clarita Artists Association, Inc. for Santa Clarita arts enrichment programs

Santa Clarita Philharmonic for its 2017-18 Concert Season

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival for performances of Bilingual Fairy Tale – Touring Local Title 1 Schools

Santa Clarita Valley Council PTA for its SCV PTA Reflections Program

Spotlight Arts for its Summer Performing Arts Camps

Arts Organization Capacity category:

ARTree Community Arts Center for office support and internet connection

Forge Ahead Arts for Quickbooks and web design

Santa Clarita Artists Association, Inc. for sustaining the SCAA Art Gallery and Newhall Arts Community

Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Inc. for music video and commissioned work

Santa Clarita Philharmonic for marketing and outreach programs

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival for marketing and increased visibility for LA SummerFEST

