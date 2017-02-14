Local sheriff’s deputies have been rounding up suspected burglars all week, pleasing at least one theft victim who – thanks to diligent deputies – was reunited with her stolen stuff.

Since the weekend, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have arrested at least half a dozen people for burglary and at least three others for theft of personal property.

“The deputy who came to my house was so nice and so professional,” said the Newhall woman who had her cell phone and iPad stolen from her car.

“I was so impressed with him,” she said.

Thieves used a remote car door opener to gain access to her locked car when she kept her phone and iPad inside the vehicle, behind tinted glass windows.

“I don’t know how they got into my car,” she said. “They had some sort of remote control key.”

What convinced her about such a device was finding the trunk of her husband’s car open for no reason on a couple of days prior to the car burglary.

“I asked my husband ‘Why is your trunk open?’ and then two days later, when I returned from Trader Joe’s his trunk was open again.”

But, while technology may have helped the thieves, it was technology that helped catch them, she said.

When the thieves powered up her iPad it alerted her as to their precise location, thanks to a specific locating “app” or application. She called the deputies and within two hours of the car burglary, three suspects were arrested on Apple Street

Two men and a woman were arrested Monday in connection with the stolen handheld items. They became the most recent of several nabbed burglars.

On Saturday, at 1:25 a.m., the sound of breaking glass on the 24200 block of Race Street, woke a Newhall man, Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal.

“He looked out his window and saw the suspect standing at his car door. He called 911 and later directed deputies to a group of people found down the street.

Somoano oversees the Detective Section of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim’s car was in fact burglarized,” he said. “The primary suspect was identified and arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle. The others detained were not directly involved with the crime.

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Canyon Country man on suspicion of burglary.

Other burglary suspects arrested this week include a 36-year-old male transient and a 27-year-old Newhall man.

Deputies also arrested a 26-year-old student from San Bernardino on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and two others on suspicion of theft of personal property.

