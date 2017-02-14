Students from three William S. Hart Union High School District high schools participated in the regional competition for the Los Angeles County Academic Decathlon last weekend.

The two-day competition was held at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, Calif. and included academic decathlon teams from West Ranch High School, Saugus High School and Hart High School.

A total of 42 teams in Los Angeles County competed in the event by testing their knowledge and skills in 10 academic subjects, in addition to participating in the Super Quiz competition.

For Division 1, West Ranch High School ranked 13th and Saugus High School ranked 15th in the decathlon and Saugus placed 6th in the Super Quiz competition. For Division 3, Hart High School tied for third in the Super Quiz competition.

Each high school also had students take home individual medals for portions of the Academic Decathlon competition.

Saugus High School earned six individual medals, West Ranch High School earned 12 medals and Hart High School earned five medals.

For each school the top decathlete was Shane Cho for West Ranch High School, Miles Hawkins for Saugus High School and Joe Brennan for Hart High School.

The winner of this year’s Los Angeles County Academic Decathlon was South Pasadena High School. The high school, along with seven additional teams from local schools, will move on to the California Academic Competition held in March of this year.

