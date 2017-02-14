SOURCE: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Valley is accepting community grant applications for 2017 starting Wednesday, February 15 through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Kaiser Permanente’s social mission is to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. The Kaiser Permanente Community Benefit Program addresses the needs and priorities identified through local needs assessments.

To see the 2016 Panorama City Community Health Needs Assessment which includes the Santa Clarita Valley area please visit: https://share.kaiserpermanente.org/article/community-health-needs-assessments/

Addressing these needs is accomplished, in part, by supporting partnerships with community-based organizations through our community grants program.

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area’s Community Benefit Grant Program provides opportunities to respond to grant requests from nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies whose work aligns with our key funding priorities in the Santa Clarita Valley area.

A limited number of grants will be awarded to organizations that address critical needs in at least one of the following five areas of focus:

Access to Health Care

· Economic Security

· Mental and Behavioral Health

· Obesity / Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) / Diabetes

· Oral Health

Organizations that are interested in applying must:

Be a nonprofit organization or a local, state, or federal government agency operating for a public purpose

· Provide services within the Santa Clarita Valley

· Provide services to disadvantaged and/or underserved populations

· Address critical public health needs in our culturally diverse community

· Have submitted evaluation reports for all historical grants

In 2016, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Valley awarded more than $62,000 in grants to ten local nonprofit organizations.

Kaiser Permanente has an online grant application process. Organizations may apply online, learn more about eligibility requirements, funding priorities, specific strategies, and see frequently asked questions at: http://community.kp.org/panoramacity.

For more information about the grant process, please contact Community Benefit Manager, Amy Wiese at Amy.C.Wiese@kp.org by Friday, March 10.

To learn more about Kaiser Permanente Community Benefit visit http://community.kp.org