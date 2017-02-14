The botched break-in at a house in Canyon Country early Tuesday morning ended with one man injured and taken to the hospital.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. on Emmett Road, between Pandy Court and Pamela Drive, north or Via Princessa, when some homeowners in the area noticed a loud group of young adults on the street, according to one man who identified

Shortly after 12:35 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 19000 block of Emmett Road.

“We arrived at the scene at 1:09 a.m. for an injury ALS call,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal referring to a advanced life support call.

“We had one male adult hurt,” she said. “Individuals tried to break into someone’s home”

According to one resident wakened by the emergency response units, five patrol cars belonging to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, two firetrucks and an ambulance responded to the call.

“There was a loud, moving group of youth or young adults on Emmett Road for a few minutes about 12:30 this morning and as they dispersed one man was left lying in the street unmoving,” one resident told The Signal.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt