Two men were arrested by local sheriff’s deputies at gunpoint in Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a stolen car.

The arrest happened on La Glorita Circle, west of Wiley Canyon Road, near Wiley Canyon Elementary School, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Cortland Myers of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday afternoon.

“We arrested two guys in a stolen car,” he said.

There no shots fired and no one was hurt.

“They complied fully,” Myers said.

