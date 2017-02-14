Two men were arrested by local sheriff’s deputies at gunpoint in Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a stolen car.
The arrest happened on La Glorita Circle, west of Wiley Canyon Road, near Wiley Canyon Elementary School, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Cortland Myers of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday afternoon.
“We arrested two guys in a stolen car,” he said.
There no shots fired and no one was hurt.
“They complied fully,” Myers said.
