Bowman High School was one of 35 schools named a 2017 Model Continuation High School by the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson Wednesday.

According to the State Superintendent’s Office, the schools were chosen based on their “innovative academic programs that help prepare at-risk students for 21st century careers and college.”

Each of the schools named offer effective programs that provide high school diplomas to students, ages 16 to 18, who have not completed high school, are required to attend school and are at risk of not completing their education.

“Being named a Model Continuation High School for five years in a row is such an honor,” said Vicki Engbrecht, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District in a press release. “It is certainly a testament to not just the hard work and dedication from the staff, but the passion the teachers and administrators at Bowman have for the success of their students.”

This is not the first time the Hart District school was designated a Model Continuation High School.

Bowman High School also received the designation in February 2014 for its commitment to provide educational options and support services to its students.

The 35 schools were chosen based on an application process that included effectiveness, assessments, use of data, a peer review panel and an on-site visit.

“I applaud the dedicated administration and staff on their work to assist and motivate at-risk students and help them reach their full potential,” Torlakson said in a press release. “The positive and nurturing climate these schools have created inspires students to do well in their academic work and also to contribute to their communities.”

The Model Continuation High School Program is a project from the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA) that recognizes the services high schools provide to at-risk youth.

These services include instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance and counseling.

Bowman High School’s mission is to empower students to meet future challenges and develop social awareness, civic responsibility and personal growth to be active participants in the community, according to the high school’s website.

“Bowman believes in providing students with alternative opportunities to learn, grow and attain success,” the school’s site read.

The 35 schools will retain their Model Continuation High School status for three years and will be recognized at the 2017 CCEA Sate Conference in Fresno on April 28 to 30.

