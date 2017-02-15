Libraries matter. Library facilities provide a central public space for communities to come together and engage in cultural fun and educational learning. That is why I am so appreciative of the many events and programs the branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library put on. Every week they have free activities the whole family can enjoy together. Such events include LEGO Parties, movies, storytimes, homework help and Dial-A-Story. Just call 661-259-0750 and dial extension 4, to listen to pre-recorded stories read by your favorite, local librarian or even a bilingual storyteller.

One of our library’s recently successful events was the fourth annual Celebration of Local Authors, organized by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library. The celebration provided the unique opportunity for local authors to connect with their readers.

For many people, going to the library and picking out a new book to read is already exciting, but imagine picking out a book by an author you personally met. The event featured an author discussion panel for participants to glean writing wisdom and they also sold and signed their books. If you missed this event, be sure to look for it next year.

Every year we do One Story One City for all to read. For the entire month of March, the Santa Clarita Public Library celebrates one book with citywide discussions and events. This year’s selection is Rise of the Rocket Girls, by Nathalia Holt.

To get involved in One Story One City, you don’t have to read the book, but I can almost guarantee that by the end of the month you will want to. This intriguing story highlights the women who worked for Jet Propulsion Laboratories (JPL) in the 1940s and 1950s. They were known as “rocket girls” and “human computers.” They calculated mathematical equations that were crucial to many of JPL’s early projects. This fascinating and inspiring story was even made into a movie. That movie, “Hidden Figures,” is up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.

You can meet author Nathalia Holt and some of the “rocket girls,” as well as current JPL employees. You can join in various book discussions, learn about rockets, watch out-of-this-world movies like The Martian, and have the chance to win spots on a tour of the JPL facility in Pasadena. Check out SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity for a full schedule of events.

The One Story One City program is supported by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, Barnes & Noble and California Humanities.

I believe libraries plays a vital role in educating, inspiring and enriching our quality of life, just as they set out to do in their mission. Plus, it takes us places we might otherwise have missed, and it is free.

The events I mentioned are just a small taste of what goes on at the branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, so if you are interested in staying up to date on library events, you can follow them on Facebook (Facebook.com/SCVPublicLibrary), or Twitter (@scvpubliclib), or visit their website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com. For more information on book sales, events or to join The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, who operate three used book stores benefiting our libraries, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com.

Have a wonderful adventure in your library.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at: lweste@santa-clarita.com.