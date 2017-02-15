West Ranch boys hoops, playing without two crucial players, gave the No. 1 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1A playoffs all it could handle on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (14-12) trailed by only four at halftime and ultimately fell at Harvard-Westlake of Studio City, 80-62, in the first round.

Suren Aghazadian and Dawson Souisa missed the game after being ejected in the Foothill League finale.

Varsity boys hoops

Desert Christian of Lancaster 74, SCVi 50

Santa Clarita Valley International lost on the road Wednesday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. Emilio Cervantes and Matthew Rubinowitz each scored 10 points to lead the Stars. Peyton Stinson followed with eight points and Jason Larson added seven.

The Stars trailed 25-6 after the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points at halftime. They did, however, outscore Desert Christian 21-10 in the fourth quarter.