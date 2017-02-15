The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band is pleased to announce its upcoming concert “Swingtime!” to be presented Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m. at The Canyon Theatre Guild.

Join us for an evening of the best of Swing with special guest Renee Laramore.

The program will include hits from Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, George and Ira Gershwin, Hoagy Carmichael, and much more. Make this an evening for the entire family.

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band was formed in 1984 to serve two purposes: to provide accomplished adult amateur musicians a local forum where they could use and further develop their musical skills, and to provide the community with an accomplished musical resource. Today the band has 50 members. The band rehearses weekly all year round and performs an average of 8 times each year. Our director, Tim Durand, is a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles and has conducted the SCVCB since 1996.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street, Newhall. Tickets are available at the CTG box office by calling 661-799-2702. Ticket prices are $12 Adults, $10 seniors (62 & over), $8 Youth (under 18).