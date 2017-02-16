By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer

Deputies responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a residence on Steinway Street in Canyon Country shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“This assault with a deadly weapon (incident) does stem from a domestic incident wherein a firearm was used as a weapon,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal Thursday.

“Deputies spent time searching for the suspect, who had left in his vehicle. Hours later, California Highway Patrol and deputies located him in his vehicle returning to the location of occurrence and that’s when deputies took him into custody at approximately 3 p.m.,” he said.

Deputies arrested the suspect at gunpoint, Lt. James Duran told The Signal Wednesday shortly after the arrest was made.

“No shots were fired and there were no injuries,” he said.

Deputies seized two firearms during the investigation, Somoano said.

Arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, namely a firearm, was Ronald Golden, of Canyon Country.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt