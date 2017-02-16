Deputies searching for a mugging suspect who robbed a woman of her cell phone at gunpoint earlier this week arrested a man suspected of that crime in Newhall Thursday.

At least a half a dozen Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units converged on an apartment complex on Costa Brava, near Valle Del Oro, east of Newhall Avenue, shortly after 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

“We did arrest one suspect in connection with an armed robbery that took place within this last week,” Sgt. Brian Hudson told The Signal late Thursday afternoon.

“Deputies caught up with the suspect entering an apartment on Costa Brava, got him to come out and he is now in custody,” Hudson said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt