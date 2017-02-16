A sheriff's deputy works to handcuff a man suspected of armed robbery Thursday Feb. 16, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Deputies searching for a mugging suspect who robbed a woman of her cell phone at gunpoint earlier this week arrested a man suspected of that crime in Newhall Thursday.

At least a half a dozen Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units converged on an apartment complex on Costa Brava, near Valle Del Oro, east of Newhall Avenue, shortly after 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies secure an area near a man suspected of armed robbery Thursday Feb. 16, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)

“We did arrest one suspect in connection with an armed robbery that took place within this last week,” Sgt. Brian Hudson told The Signal late Thursday afternoon.

“Deputies caught up with the suspect entering an apartment on Costa Brava, got him to come out and he is now in custody,” Hudson said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.