The disappointment in Donna Wood’s voice was clear.

But the Albert Einstein Academy girls soccer coach was also proud — proud of how far the Rockets have come this season.

Einstein’s year ended Thursday in a 1-0 loss to California Academy of Mathematics and Science (Carson) at Tesoro Sports Park.

“We had a wonderful season,” said Wood, highlighting Jacqueline Morrison’s goal-scoring and Ariann Landaverde’s passing ability.

Bryanna Yalung, Wood said, was excellent on the back line.

The Rebels (20-6-2), though, were too fast and the Rockets (9-7) eventually ran out of time.

“We really controlled the ball the last half of the game,” Wood said. “The first half, the goal was on a lucky breakaway. The shots were pretty much equal for both sides, and my girls had a great passing game. They worked together. It’s an absolutely wonderful team, a great bunch of girls.”