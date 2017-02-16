As he promised in an exclusive Signal story a day earlier, Rep. Steve Knight on Thursday re-introduced his No Hero Left Untreated Act on the House floor in Washington.

The bill — with 50 co-sponsors instead of the anticipated 47, across both parties — would begin a one-year pilot program to help veterans suffering post-traumatic stress and other brain issues, as well as opiate addiction.

The programs would use new, high-tech but still experimental neurological treatments known as Magnetic Resonance Therapy, or MRT.

“The No Hero Left Untreated Act would support and expand on promising technology to bring relief to our heroes, which is why it received widespread support last Congress,” Knight, a Republican who represents Santa Clarita’s 25th Congressional District, said in a statement.

“I look forward to building on that momentum and working with my colleagues to ensure that we get our service men and women the treatment they deserve.”

Knight’s original bill passed the House last year and got bipartisan sponsorship in the Senate, but Congress recessed before the upper chamber could vote on it.

For a bill to become law, it must pass both houses of Congress in the same session, which necessitated Knight re-introducing the measure.

The new measure now awaits committee assignment.

kkenney@signalscv.com

(661) 287-5525