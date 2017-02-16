I commend Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk for working with Democrat state Sen. Henry Stern on Senate Bill 57 (“Aliso, Cemex issues unite senators,” Feb 6 in The Signal).

In this time when too many politicians are voting strictly on party lines rather than for what is right and just, Sen. Wilk showed courage in reaching across the aisle.

He did what is in the best interest of his constituents and our environment. I hope our other Santa Clarita representatives take note and realize that they, too, will have support from both parties if they vote thoughtfully with their conscience instead of automatically with their party.