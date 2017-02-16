A fight between two men in the parking lot of a Valencia strip mall sent one of the combatants to the hospital with unspecified injuries Thursday.
The incident happened shortly before noon Thursday in a parking lot shared by several businesses operating between Tournament Road and Alta Monte Avenue.
A 30-year-old man assaulted in the incident was taken to nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in a private vehicle. There was no information released regarding the other man.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the parking lot a 11:56 a.m. Thursday .
“The call was for a male, 30, assaulted in a fight at a barber shop,” Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.
The injured man was taken privately, and not by paramedics, to the hospital a couple of blocks away on McBean Parkway.
The fight happened near the Sunrise Spirits & Food store and Apollo’s Barber Shop.
