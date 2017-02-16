Home Our Community Community Stories Seen Around the SCV Seen Around the SCV By Signal Contributor - February 16, 2017, 2:30 am 3 Scott Brimigion, a James Dean impersonator and author of the book ‘8 Crosses on 4 Corners,’ signed copies of his book, while in character at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country, in honor of James Dean’s birthday on February 8. He is pictured here with a fan. Courtesy photo Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Stories It’s How You Play Community Stories “Swingtime!” Community Stories Orchestra to Present “Pops” Concert Community Stories Cowboys Ride in the Rain Community Stories She Has a Lovely Face Community Stories Seen Around the SCV Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Community Stories Seen Around the SCV Signal Contributor - February 16, 2017, 2:30 am It’s How You Play February 16, 2017, 2:00 am Saugus boys hoops advances after defeating Mark Keppel February 15, 2017, 11:30 pm Hart boys hoops makes early playoff exit after loss to Village... February 15, 2017, 11:30 pm 2 SCV products named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List February 15, 2017, 11:29 pm COC Insider: Cougar softball sure and steady February 15, 2017, 11:05 pm SCV Sports Report: West Ranch boys hoops falls on the road February 15, 2017, 10:55 pm