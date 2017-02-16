Scott Brimigion, a James Dean impersonator and author of the book ‘8 Crosses on 4 Corners,’ signed copies of his book, while in character at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country, in honor of James Dean’s birthday on February 8. He is pictured here with a fan. Courtesy photo
