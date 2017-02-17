The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association (SCVEA) is proud to announce it will be hosting the 4th Annual Grill Master event at Wolf Creek Brewery on April 15, with proceeds benefiting The Youth Project.

For the last three years Gino Fronti (Skyline Homes), Jim Lombardi (Federal Escrow) and Steve Corn (Newhall Escrow) have been producing this fun filled event for friends, family and clients but in 2016 the SCVEA decided to partner to make it a fundraising event and in doing so, they raised more than $10,000 to support their charity of choice, The Youth Project.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association is proud to get behind such a worthwhile cause. For the last few years we have focused our efforts on helping this organization; I am grateful that my colleagues see the same value in the Youth Project that Jim and I do,” shared Anita Lombardi, owner of Federal Escrow Inc., and Youth Project Board Member.

“As an executive director there is nothing I love more than hearing someone say ‘Hey, we want to host a charity event for your organization, all you have to do is show up!’ The support and excitement around this event has been tremendous and I am so appreciative. I can finally saw we are really looking forward to tax day this year!” says Kim Goldman, Executive Director, The Youth Project.

Music will be provided by DJ TY, as guests enjoy a hearty plate of food with award winning chicken, sausage and Chef’s Choice of Beef and amazing items for bid in the silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Event goers will vote for their favorite food and title of ‘Grill Master’ will be determined by a panel of judges. Beer and Wine for purchase, with a portion of proceeds going to the Youth Project. It will be a day for the whole family to enjoy.

“Anita and I are honored to support Kim and The Youth Project and all of the good work they do for the Santa Clarita Community. It’s very rewarding to be able to give back.” Jim Lombardi, owner of Federal Escrow Inc., and Youth Project Board Member.

The Youth Project is celebrating more than 16 years of successfully providing free services to teens in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since their doors opened in 2000, the Youth Project has assisted more than 33,000 local families, including 29,000 youth and 5,500 adults. In 2015/2016, with services on six high schools and four junior high campuses, the Youth Project provided more than 8,000 hours of service to over 1000 young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley with serious life challenges, including depression, suicide, grief/loss, peer pressure and drug/alcohol abuse, said Goldman.

Event to be held at Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Rd., in Valencia on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ABOUT THE YOUTH PROJECT

The Youth Project helps kids facing such serious issues as drug/alcohol abuse, anger, family issues, peer pressure, grief/loss, domestic violence, bullying, suicide, depression, etc. The Youth Project offers free, bilingual, one-to-one or group counseling, and provides outreach and education at junior high and high school campuses in the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information, about the SCV

Youth Project, visit www.HelpNotHassle.org.