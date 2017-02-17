News release from the City of Santa Clarita.



America’s Job Center of California invites residents to connect with new employers, find a new career path or get back into the workforce by attending the Hiring Fest on Friday, February 24, 2017, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center, at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Hiring Fest will take place on the first floor in the main lobby area. This event is free and open to all members of the community and students. Interested attendees must pre-register by calling America’s Job Center of California at (661) 799-WORK (9675).

Résumés will be accepted for a variety of full-time and part-time positions. The following organizations will be on site looking for qualified applicants to fill open positions.

Adecco

Aerotek

California Highway Patrol

Department of Public Social Services

Exact Staff

Future Transitions

Los Angeles Police Department

New Power, Inc.

People’s Care

Regent Aerospace

Securitas Security Services

Select Staffing

US Army

Wesco Aircraft

Free parking is available in Lot 14 during the Hiring Fest, located directly in front of the University Center.

For more information about Santa Clarita America’s Job Center of California, including the Hiring Fest and future workshops and events, please visit WorkSantaClarita.com or call (661) 799-WORK (9675). Updates can also be found by following AJCC on social media at Facebook.com/SCVAJCC and Twitter.com/SCVAJCC.