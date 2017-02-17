Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to President Trump and copied to The Signal for publication.

Within about three weeks of your presidency, you have signed executive orders and presidential memorandums addressing trade, jobs, defunding international abortions and reversing failed policies of the previous administration.

You are keeping your campaign promises to keep America safe, and you yank unaffordable health care and insurance from the jaws of the lies about Obamacare.

The recent Politco-Morning Consult poll tells that 55 percent (vs. 38 percent) of Americans approved of your temporary travel ban and 47 percent want to cut regulations (vs. 33 percent who don’t).

You have met with and/or spoken with world leaders to forge relationships on behalf of America, including welcoming Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Thank you for your sage picks of capable people to form your Cabinet. The diversity of your choices is to be applauded.

You have selected Nikki Haley (Indian-American) for UN Ambassador, Elaine Chao (Chinese-American) as Transportation Secretary and Dr. Ben Carson (African-American) to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with Ms. Seema Verma (Indian-American) for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. George Conway (Filipino descent) is considered for solicitor general.

The criticisms of school choice advocate Betsy DeVoss for education secretary for allegedly having no “educational experience” ring hollow.

The California intellectuals chose Janet Napolitano to be the head of the state’s entire UC system. She clearly was without “educational experience.”

You are a proven business man, and what bigger business is there than running America’s government?

Nearly 63 million people voted for you who are thoroughly relieved with your win and so grateful for the break in America’s nose-dive of the past eight years.

Thank you, Mr. President.