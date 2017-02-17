A gas line snapped by rain-swept mud flows in Sand Canyon late Friday afternoon prompted fire officials to begin evacuating homes in the area of Iron Canyon road east of Sand Canyon Road.

At least 20 homes, possibly 35, were initially feared to be at risk as a result of the severed gas line and identified as homes to be evacuated.

After closer inspection fire officials whittled the number of homes identified for evacuation down to four.

“Initially, we had 10 homes and we eliminated some one them and now we’re looking at four homes for evacuation,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

A broken 2-inch gas line was reported to emergency response crews already dealing with reports of flooding and mud flows

Evacuations were called for homes on Iron Canyon Road between Sand Canyon Road and Josel Drive.

Work crews with the Southern California Gas Company were called to the scene by officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to repair the broken line.

The problem firefighters faced in carrying out the evacuation was being able to notify residents on the other side of an impassable “river” of flood water.

