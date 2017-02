Today’s storm is pushing strong winds through the valley at gusts estimated between 50 and 80 MPH. There are multiple power lines down in Newhall and Canyon Country near Newhall Avenue, Walnut Street, Deeptree Avenue, Apple Street and Canerwell Street. If you see downed power lines stay away and call 9-1-1. So far there have been more than 20 trees reported down in areas throughout the city.

