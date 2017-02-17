Heavy rainfall hitting the Santa Clarita Valley Friday morning caused officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flood Advisory to the area.

The advisory is an addition to the Flash Flood Watch, in effect until Saturday at 11 a.m., and High Wind Warning, in effect until Friday at 7 p.m.

High rainfall rates recorded by Doppler radar and rain gauges caused the NWS to issue the additional advisory.

“Automated gauges in the advisory area have recorded rainfall rates up to three quarters of an inch per hour and up to a third of an inch in just 30 minutes,” the NWS said in a statement. “This will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.”

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department are encouraging individuals to stay away from washes and rivers and to avoid driving through canyons where there is a high possibility of rock and debris flow.

Residents in flood-prone areas were advised to “Shelter in Place.”

In addition, residents in Sand Canyon, Placerita Canyon, Iron Canyon and areas of Val Verde, Little Tujunga and Agua Dulce/Acton were warned that they may not have access in or out of their neighborhood during the storm, which is expected to steadily continue until 10 p.m. Friday.

The SCV Sheriff’s Department also reminded drivers to not drive through standing or moving water, because as little as six inches of water can carry a vehicle away.

“Avoid driving in pooled water, standing water is often deeper than it looks, and can conceal tire-damaging debris or make vehicles inoperable,” an announcement from the SCV Sheriff read.

Drivers should be cautious of downed power lines, debris and mud flow in roadways, and should turn their headlights on when driving.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_