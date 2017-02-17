City and county officials closed several stretches of roadways in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday due to flooding and safety concerns.

Several roads in Placerita Canyon were closed at the Arizona crossings, near The Master’s University, Friday morning.

These Arizona crossing closures include:

Meadview Avenue

Quigley Canyon

Golden Oak Lane

Choke Cherry Lane

Oak Creek Avenue

Del Valle Road, from 250 feet south of Halsey Canyon Road to Halsey Canyon Road, was closed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works for flooding water crossing the roadway.

Bouquet Canyon Road, from two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road to 5.5 miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road, closed Thursday and will remain closed until Sunday, according to Public Works.

In Angeles National Forest, officials closed Angeles Forest Highway form Aliso Canyon Road to Angeles Crest Highway due to “potential severe weather and rock slides.”

Drivers were reminded to not attempt to drive through standing or moving water, as just six inches of water could carry away a vehicle.

