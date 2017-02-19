Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A car chase from La Verne to Bakersfield led law enforcement north onto the 5 Freeway through Santa Clarita and Castaic.

The red Dodge Challenger hit the 5 Freeway on Saturday night.

Local Highway Patrol officers assisted in the chase.

“It was a multi-area pursuit that traversed several CHP areas,” said Sergeant Pack with California Highway Patrol.

The chase began at 8:36 a.m. when law enforcement were notified that someone was driving suspiciously.

The chase eventually ended in Bakersfield where officials arrested a 54-year-old man around 10:30 p.m.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • luisa

    “The chase began at 8:36 a.m…. The chase eventually ended in Bakersfield where officials arrested a 54-year-old man around 10:30 p.m.”

    Quite a long chase!