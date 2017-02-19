A car chase from La Verne to Bakersfield led law enforcement north onto the 5 Freeway through Santa Clarita and Castaic.

The red Dodge Challenger hit the 5 Freeway on Saturday night.

Local Highway Patrol officers assisted in the chase.

“It was a multi-area pursuit that traversed several CHP areas,” said Sergeant Pack with California Highway Patrol.

The chase began at 8:36 a.m. when law enforcement were notified that someone was driving suspiciously.

The chase eventually ended in Bakersfield where officials arrested a 54-year-old man around 10:30 p.m.