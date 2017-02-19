A carjacking allegedly occurred in front of Valencia Country Club Sunday afternoon after a person crashed his car into a curb and demanded the keys from another individual who exited his car to check on him.

The call was reported around 3:30 p.m. when a Hispanic male and female in their 20’s crashed a Mitsubishi in front of the country club on the 27000 block of Tourney Road in Valencia.

“They hit the curb and disabled the car,” said Lt. Byron Wainie of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After the collision, the male got out of his car limping when a man in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata drove over and exited his car to check on him.

At that point, the male perpetrator who was in the Mitsubishi demanded the car keys from him at gun point.

The couple then drove off in the Hyundai and were last seen traveling northbound on Tourney Road.

The carjacking victim was not injured in the incident.