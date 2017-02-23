Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Regarding Maria Gutzeit’s “Democratic Voices” column published in The Signal Tuesday (“’Out of luck’ line is gaining”), the columnist may not have to worry so much.

President Trump’s promises to bring back America’s jobs should address many of the problems we are facing now. Congress should fast-track these changes instead of dragging its feet.

The vast majority of states bought his ideas. To me they are a “breath of fresh air.”

Let’s give the man support to make these changes happen. It is amazing to me to witness what good things he has done already.

Comments
  • charles maurice detallyrand

    “President Trump’s promises to bring back America’s jobs should address many of the problems we are facing now.”

    I’d really like to hear your thoughts on this subject in about three years.