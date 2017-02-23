“Their names shall liveth forevermore,” reads the front of the newest version of the proposed Fallen Warriors Monument.

The phrase is placed in the center of the most recent design to be voted on by city council on Feb. 28. The top of the granite marker says “In God We Trust,” with emblems of each branch of the military represented below.

Approved for location at Veterans Historical Plaza, the monument’s key purpose is to feature the names of fallen Santa Clarita soldiers, including those from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Iraq and Afghanistan.

On the reverse side of the proposed monument reads the words “For those who fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know” above a collage of historical photos from various past wars.

Story Stations will go alongside the monument, commemorating and educating visitors on related wars, conflicts and historical events.

Commemorative bricks with inscriptions will be available for purchase to add to the monument and will be added as needed during the weeks of Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

According to the agenda, structural fees and materials are anticipated to cost $35,000 and the pergola covering the monument is estimated to cost $49,500, making all of the elements of the project add up to an estimated $84,500.

A new Metrolink station in Vista Canyon, is also among the various other issues, the council will also discuss, including the pursuit of grant funding for the station.

Multiple forms and agreements, including the Project Readiness Criteria/Certification, must be sent to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority in order for further consideration for funding.

There will not be any fiscal impact at this time, as the resolution will only allow the city of Santa Clarita to enter into agreements to secure funding. The resolution will take effect immediately.

Other points on the agenda:

A second reading of an ordinance concerning library conduct

A resolution establishing multiway stop controls at the intersections of Vista Del Rio Drive and West Creek Drive, as well as Vista Del Rio Drive and Camino Del Arte Drive

A resolution to have 340 feet of a no-stopping zone on Avenida Velarte in between Via Labrada and Via Jardin

Address needed repairs to four Paseo bridges in regard to repainting and replacing parts

