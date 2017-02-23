A Vallejo man arrested on suspicion burglary after leading sheriff’s deputies on a wild 10-minute ride through Valencia earlier was sentenced to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest to one count of fleeing a pursuing peach officer’s vehicle.

Kendrick West, 21, appeared Feb. 21 in San Fernando Superior Court where he entered a plea of no contest to fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Thursday.

She was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison.

A woman, also from Vallejo, was arrested on the same day as West, also on suspicion of burglary.

Kayla Bowie, 27, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Mar. 7.

Bowie and West were arrested Feb. 3 in connection with the burglary of a motor vehicle that occurred on the 25500 block of The Old Road,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said at the time of their arrest.

West was arrested in Castaic after a 10-minute pursuit by local sheriff’s deputies through Valencia.

A deputy began following the driver suspected of being under the influence on The Old Road near Rye Canyon Road shortly after 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The pursuit of the car – an Audi with tinted windows – led the deputy east on Rye Canyon to Newhall Ranch Road and then north on interstate 5 to Lake Hughes Road, Lt. Bryan Aguilera told The Signal on Feb. 3.

The pursuing deputy advised his dispatcher the suspect car was smoking heavily due to a blown front tire. He also reported the car weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds, at one point, of 90 miles per hour.

The pursued driver was pulled over just north of Lake Hughes Road shortly.

Before the pursuit got underway, a female passenger was seen getting out of the car near a fast food restaurant on The Old Road near Rye Canyon.

“She was placed in custody,” Aguilera said at the time.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt