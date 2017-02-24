Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

We’re generally a no-more-taxes institution, and with Measure H on the March ballot we see yet another tax – yet another way to take money away from people who have worked hard for their success and pass it to a government agency to squander on bureaucracy and perhaps do some good for people who have been less successful in life.

But there’s something compelling about Measure H, the proposed quarter-cent sales tax hike that would cost us little as individuals but generate enormous amounts of money to tackle the daunting problem of homelessness in Los Angeles County.

It is a problem that didn’t exist in the early to mid-20th century, when the state funded mental hospitals and took in the mentally ill whether they wanted to be cared for or not; when the county funded a “poor farm” where Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Center now stands, housing the indigent of that period; when anti-loitering laws were enforced and communities didn’t tolerate people living on their streets.

County statistics show homelessness has skyrocketed over the last few years. And Measure H is a remarkable joint effort between Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles, whose voters have already approved Measure HHH to build housing for the homeless.

The county’s Measure H would fund services needed to get those temporarily housed by the city trained out of their destructive ways so they can avoid landing on the streets again in a self-destructive cycle.

The county’s role is a social program on steroids; Measure H would generate an estimated $355 million a year for 10 years to extend homeless services throughout the county. There’s no doubt it would increase county social services staff.

And yes, it would also add a new bureaucracy – has already done so, to be precise, on some $100 million seed money previously allocated by county supervisors. The vote March 7 would extend the start-up program 10 years. For Santa Clarita Valley voters, the Homeless Initiative is the only item on the ballot.

Measure H would also build bridges across many county social service gaps that have existed, shamefully, for years.

If you doubt the need, take a drive through downtown Los Angeles and you’ll agree the situation is an emergency. And more people are becoming homeless every day.

Even in the Santa Clarita Valley, take a walk through a park or go visit the Newhall Library and you’re likely to encounter homeless. Our comfortable suburbia doesn’t insulate us.

In the early and mid-20th century the government dealt with problems of mental illness and homelessness, and we paid for it with our taxes. But later such heavy-handed tactics as mandatory mental health hospitalization and anti-loitering and “poor farm” laws were declared unconstitutional.

Thus the policies of the 1960s and later de-funded free mental health and homeless housing, leaving those figurative cans to be kicked down the road until the situation could no longer be ignored.

Now the level of homelessness is intolerable. Quality of life for those who don’t live in the streets is being compromised.

If we as taxpayers won’t take back at least some financial responsibility for the situation, that slide in quality of life – for all of us – will continue.

Critics of Measure H can point out problems: Its attempt at providing public oversight is inadequate. It arguably should extend for only five years. It offers few details about how sales tax hike monies would be spent.

It’s a brave new experiment in government cooperation drawn up by a consortium of service providers, regional governments and agencies, and nonprofits to jointly attack a problem on multiple fronts and region-wide.

That alone we find hopeful.

With Measure H we have a plan in hand that’s evolved from more than a year of research and collaboration by a collection of people and groups that want to make a difference in homelessness. It’s complicated; it requires from us a bit of an act of faith in people with high goals and a great deal of determination. It asks of us just pennies or less each day.

We believe we have to take action on this issue, and we urge a vote of “yes” on Measure H.

We also call on the city, as the third largest in Los Angeles County, to take an active role in the county Homeless Initiative that Measure H would fund to ensure Santa Clarita Valley homeless reap maximum returns.

City Council, let’s make the ad hoc homeless committee a permanent committee on the council.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Brian Baker

    As I wrote in my anti-H column, this is a prime example of exactly why this
    country’s going down the tubes. Creeping socialism, all under the guise of
    feel-good “do something!” policies that are improperly foisted on us by
    government hacks, while otherwise rational people fool themselves into
    supporting them.

    https://signalscv.com/2017/02/15/brian-baker-high-cost-feel-good-taxes/

    Sometimes I feel like the Cassandra in Greek mythology.

  • Ron Bischof

    Unfortunately, even if funding is available for mental health services, without a change in the law any staffed facilities will be ineffective revolving doors. Expect “activists” that rarely have personal experience with mentally ill family members to vigorously oppose any reform.

    I noted this professionally in the Washington State Mental Health System. Gleaming, modern, well funded facilities fully staffed by unionized state workers and mostly devoid of patients.

    When I inquired about what I observed, one administrator lamented that the mentally ill homeless that aren’t dangerous to others are picked up by law enforcement, cared for and stabilized with medications and then released to repeat the cycle.

    Treatment of substance abusers will have similar outcomes. Addiction resolution typically is internally motivated, not as a result of government programs.

    From what I’ve read, public/private partnerships administered within communities are best equipped to assist those who are temporarily homeless due to unfortunate circumstances. Temporary housing, food and employment search assistance are best applied in this fashion.

    Of course, individuals, private or government organizations will consider funding via Measure H as an upside. Money for organizations, staff and government employees is never viewed as a negative. The real challenge is efficacy and a sound cost/benefit. Since Measure H is funded by sales tax for 10 years, expect minimal accountability. When was that last time anyone remembers an admission of failure by those associated with a government program and an announcement that it’s shutting down?

    I’m deeply skeptical of the County’s ability to apply vast taxpayer expenditures in a useful way. “Doing something” that’s likely to fail to relieve guilt amounts to wasting the resources of productive citizens.

    For these reasons, I’m voting No on Measure H. Let the City of Los Angeles demonstrate long term efficacy with HHH funding before going to the taxpayer well again.