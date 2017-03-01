With a menu that goes beyond wings and burgers, Bunker Hill Bar & Grill is bringing its upscale sports bar sensibility from downtown Los Angeles to a new second outlet in Valencia Town Center.

“We’re not your father’s sports bar,” said marketing director Kevin Tran. “The typical sports bar is too divey. We’re going for a more modern, more rustic look.”

Tran said Bunker Hill will have a more creative menu, including sushi, truffle mac and cheese and a variety of tacos along with wraps and sandwiches. “Our clientele finds a comfortable environment for both business lunches and weekend sports games,” he said.

Bunker Hill is owned by Zao Brands in Monterey Park, which also owns the Wokcano Asian restaurant chain, which has an outlet at Valencia Town Center. The company’s other restaurants, located across Los Angeles, include EMC Seafood & Raw Bar, Spear Steak & Seafood House, Triple 8 China Bar & Grill, 3rd Generation Sake Bar, The Backhouse Restaurant, The Big Catch Seafood, and Blue J Bar & Lounge.

Bunker Hill’s flagship location is in the former headquarters of Southern California Edison at the corner of Fifth Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. Built in 1931, the 13-floor Art Deco tower was the tallest building in the city when new. The building features bas-relief figures representing power, light and hydroelectric energy.

The site of the Valencia Bunker Hill was the former home of a Dink’s Deli & Bakery that opened in 2010. It was renamed Dink’s New York Diner in 2011 and in 2015 became the 42nd Street Gastropub.

Bunker Hill Bar & Grill is open for lunch and dinner. It has four distinct menus – weekday lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch. It accepts reservations a day ahead of time, and plans to add a delivery service in the next month, Tran said. It features draft and bottled craft beers on top of a full bar, and claims enough big screens to watch any game being broadcast.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 4:00 p.m. that is open to the public.