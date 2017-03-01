Producers of a true crime investigation television show are the latest people moved by the mysterious disappearance of Will Cierzan, and have come forward wanting to help.

Valencia actor, producer and young mom Stacy Sutphen was moved to reach out to the Cierzan family after reading about the Cierzan’s vanishing.

Stuphen recently produced a pilot for a true crime investigative reality show which follows three investigators – a retired cop, a retired secret service agent and a medium – as they investigate and try to solve mysterious disappearances.

When she read about the Cierzan case, however, she was moved to help, believing the medium on her show could help.

“Our goal with the show is to help families find closure regarding cold cases,” she said. “We would like to help with the Will Cierzan case in any way that we can.”

Stuphen is adamant in wanting the public to know her motive for wanting to help are sincere.

“We do not want to exploit anyone,” she told The Signal. “Nor did we expect any credit or to be included in your story.”

On Jan. 26, the day he went missing, Cierzan, 58, was at his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road, watching golf on TV with his nephew Daniel Cierzan.

Cierzan talked to his wife, Linda, about 5 p.m. that day and told her he was cooking dinner.

At 7 p.m., when his wife arrived home, Cierzan was nowhere to be found, Peck said. Left behind in the house were his wallet, keys and jacket.

When Sutphen learned of a family in need of answers and a mystery to be solved, she immediately thought of her friend and show colleague, Eddie Conner.

Conner, described as an “accidently psychic” by some and a “medium” by others, prefers the tag some of this clients have given to him – soul intuitive.

Conner told The Signal Wednesday he prefers to deal in person with those seeking answers but in this case was only given Cierzan’s photo and his name when asked to get a “reading.”

“I kept seeing something to do with a reservoir, and route marker signs,” he said, describing the tiny signs as the type used by county workers to gauge distances.

“He is going to be near the route marker,” he said, describing a location as under the underbelly of a bridge.

“There’s something of color there, the ring or the watch of a person, something even like a silver bicycle rim around his person,” he said.

The other strong image that came to Conner, he said: “I kept seeing the Paul Walker crash (site).”

Walker, 40, star of the popular “Fast and Furious” action movie franchise, and his friend Roger Rodas, 38, were killed when the Porsche driven by Rodas smashed into a light pole and tree and then burst into flames Nov. 30, 2013, near Rye Canyon Loop.

Conner is one of three investigators on the proposed TV show, called The 36 percent – a phrase in reference to 36 percent of police “cold cases” are never solved.

The TV show’s descriptive “logline” reads: “Thirty six percent of cold cases in the United States go unsolved. With the help of social media, two law enforcement experts and a psychic medium will travel the country answering personal cries for help regarding those cases.”

