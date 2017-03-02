Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

On Saturday, Feb. 25, The Signal published a guest column by Ron Bischoff entitled “Learning to evaluate the ‘fake news.’” In it he noted the calls from several people and groups to somehow control the flow of news – “curate” it, according to Obama – in order to somehow “control” the tsunami of information (including so-called “fake news”) to which people have access.

All this in the interest of making it easier for people to evaluate whether their information is “real” or not, of course.

In his column Ron made a case for why that was a terrible idea.

Well said, Ron.

For those of us old enough to remember it, this current press jihad against a non-Dem president isn’t anything new. We saw the same thing when Reagan was a candidate and then president: years of hysterical hyperbole predicting the literal end of the world in a flash of nuclear fireballs as the “actor” and “cowboy” took the reins of power.

Instead, he brought about the peaceful end of the Soviet empire.

Trump is now doing the same thing Reagan did. He’s ignoring the Establishment press and taking his message directly to the American people. Naturally, just as in the Reagan era, the press loathes him for it, as well as for his “heretical” policies.

But now we’re in the internet age and information flows much more freely. The Establishment press is no longer the gatekeeper of information, and they simply can’t have that!

Hence the calls for “curation,” which is just another word for “censorship.”

Orwell’s “1984” paints a grim picture of what happens when the government controls what information the citizenry is given. That’s not a road we want to travel.

Further, the very purpose of the First Amendment guarantee of a free press is to ensure that the people have full and free access to all the information out there – especially that which might be unpopular or controversial.

After all, popular ideas don’t need such protection, do they?

Brian Baker is a Saugus resident.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • charles maurice detallyrand

    “Hence the calls for ‘curation,’ which is just another word for ‘censorship.'”

    Strange, there weren’t any calls for censorship from Obama in that question and answer forum on technology and innovation. Here is a short excerpt in case you didn’t actually look it up.

    “But there has to be, I think, some sort of way in which we can sort through information that passes some basic truthiness tests and those that we have to discard because they just don’t have any basis in anything that’s actually happening in the world.

    And that’s hard to do, but I think it’s going to be necessary, it’s going to be possible. I think the answer is obviously not censorship, but it’s creating places where people can say, this is reliable and I’m still able to argue about — safely — about facts and what we should do about it while still — not just making stuff up.”

    Not making stuff up, like say Obama was calling for censorship…