Homicide detectives have been called to investigate the discovery of a man’s body found in the driveway of a Saugus home.

The body of a man observed to be on the driveway of a home on Caraway Lane was reported to emergency response officials shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to Caraway Lane at 11:12 a.m., Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal Friday.

“This came in initially as a cardiac arrest, but ended up being an (apparent) suicide,” he said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived at the Caraway home in at least four sheriff’s vehicles.

The deceased man’s body was found next to a Honda parked in the driveway

One of the sheriff’s cruisers was parked near on the lawn and had a sheet stretched between it and the Honda, to conceal the body.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

“We’re sending somebody to investigate out there,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau told The Signal shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

