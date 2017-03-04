A motorcyclist was pounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the northbound Interstate 5 south of Roxford Street Friday night, according to a news release by California Highway Patrol.

The call for the incident came in at 9:12 p.m. and it was determined that three vehicles were involved with the collision.

“The Yamaha motorcycle collided with the right rear of the Chevrolet SUB, continued forward, and collided with the rear of the Hyundai Sedan,” the press release stated.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Occupants or drivers of the other vehicles were reported to be uninjured.

According to the CHP log, several lanes were closed and a SigAlert was issued.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs are known to be a factor in the collision.