One is in the hospital and one is in jail after an intoxicated person injured another at Santa Clarita Lanes in Canyon Country on Sunday, officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed.

The call came to officials at approximately 4:34 p.m as a disturbance call.

“There was an intoxicated person there that caused significant injury to the other person,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano.

According to officials, bowling alley security or patrons originally detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies at the scene arrested the alleged male aggressor.

“He was arrested for aggravated assault,” Lt. Somoano said. “He just went off on someone else.”
According to Lt. Somoano, no weapons were used by the suspect.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
