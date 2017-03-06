Voters cast their ballots at the Bouquet Canyon Church in Saugus on in the June 2016 election. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Santa Clarita residents, along with those in Los Angeles County, will vote Tuesday on Measure H, the initiative to raise taxes a quarter of a cent to combat homelessness.

If passed, Measure H would generate approximately $355 million a year for 10 years to extend services for homeless people across L.A. County.

Among those in support of the measure are County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Bridge to Home, the L.A. County Democratic Party, the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the L.A. Business Alliance, Children’s Defense Fund, Disney, Kaiser Permanente and United Way.

Measure H is the only item on the ballot in the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday.

To find your local polling place, visit lavote.net/locator.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Gina Ender
Gina Ender
Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017.
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • lois eisenberg

    “There for the grace of God go I”

    YES on Measure H