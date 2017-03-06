Santa Clarita residents, along with those in Los Angeles County, will vote Tuesday on Measure H, the initiative to raise taxes a quarter of a cent to combat homelessness.

If passed, Measure H would generate approximately $355 million a year for 10 years to extend services for homeless people across L.A. County.

Among those in support of the measure are County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Bridge to Home, the L.A. County Democratic Party, the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the L.A. Business Alliance, Children’s Defense Fund, Disney, Kaiser Permanente and United Way.

Measure H is the only item on the ballot in the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday.

To find your local polling place, visit lavote.net/locator.