Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detectives investigating the carjacking of a man that occurred on February 19, 2017, 27300 block of Tourney Road, Valencia, were notified that carjacking suspect, Steven Valenzuela, was killed in an Reno Police Department officer-involved shooting.

On February 23, 2017, Reno P.D. Officers attempted to stop three subjects suspected in a robbery. Officers chased one of the suspects on foot which led into the Eldorado Casino, 345 N. Virginia Street Reno, NV.

During the foot pursuit, Reno Police Officers saw the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

A Reno Police Officer located the suspect in an elevator of the casino.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and displayed this to the officer. The Reno Police Officer gave numerous verbal commands to the suspect.

The suspect did not comply with the commands and was advancing towards the officer still armed with the handgun.

The Reno Police Officer fired at the suspect, ultimately striking the suspect. Officers rendered aid and REMSA and the Reno Fire Department responded; however, the suspect identified as Steven Valenzuela, a 24-year-old Las Vegas, NV resident was pronounced deceased on scene. Reno P.D.

Detectives have determined through the course of the investigation that Valenzuela was wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery in St. George, Utah and a Carjacking with a Firearm in Los Angeles County, California.