On Tuesday afternoon, College of the Canyon’s (COC) Honor Grove was transformed into a space for students and community members to learn about healthy lifestyle choices and local resources available to them.

The annual Spring Healthy Lifestyle Resource Fair, hosted by COC’s Body Mind Wellness, worked to promote a better life by increasing awareness of wellness-related events, groups and resources.

“We have a committee called the Body Mind Wellness on campus and we have two resources fairs each semester,” said Sheri Barke, sports and wellness dietitian at the COC Student Health Center and one of the event organizers. “In the spring we have our Healthy Lifestyle Resource Fair so we focus on healthy eating and physical activity and preventative healthcare.”

The free resource fair also promotes sleep and relaxation, stress management, healthy relationships and community connections.

Some of the fair’s 25 partners included the COC’s Health and Wellness Center, COC’s SNAC (Student Nutrition and Wellness Advocates at COC) club, the Santa Clarita Valley Domestic Violence Center, Top Out Climbing, LA Fitness and more.

“I just want people to learn more about the resources at COC and at local organizations here,” said Brandee Sosa, a Masters in Social Work (MSW) intern who provides counseling and therapy to COC students at the college’s Health and Wellness Center.

Aaron Graham, food service director and head chef for COC, said he and his staff prepare all food in house and cut fresh fruit and vegetables each day.

“There are healthy options for students,” he said. “There are other things to eat besides French fries and the typical college foods.”

Barke said the cafeteria also offers meatless Mondays to emphasize more plant-based meals.

COC students Anya Batmanian and April Adams said one of the most difficult elements of healthy living for them is eating healthy each day.

“Working out is the easy part but eating healthy is the hard part,” Adams said.

Barke said the resource fair is just one of many free seminars, events, support groups, self-assessments and trainings Mind Body Wellness offers to both COC students and Santa Clarita community members.

“This is kind-of our kickoff event. Every month there are several seminars and events that are open to the public,” she said.

These events include a free screening of the documentary “Embrace,” a Cancer Awareness Day, nutrition seminars, healthy cooking classing and a “Paws for Awhile” therapy dog event.

“There are so many things happening on our campus,” Barke said.

