After reading Charles Vignola’s column “Report from Knight’s town hall” published March 7, I am compelled to add my two cents.

As far as I’m concerned, Vignola gave Knight the kid-glove treatment. He was polite to the extreme and quite subtle in making suggestions to Knight about having future town hall meetings.

He glossed over the obvious.

Knight took it upon himself to conduct a meeting in a small venue at an outlandish time and in a locale close to his residence. What does this imply?

It suggests he has more concern for himself than concern for his constituents.

Do we need a man like that being our congressional representative in Washington?